$50K Powerball ticket sold in Opelousas set to expire

BATON ROUGE – No one has stepped forward to claim a $50,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize won on Oct. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was purchased at Piggly Wiggly on Highway 182 in Opelousas and is set to expire on April 6, 2024.

The winning ticket matched four white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000. The winning numbers for the Oct. 9, 2023, Powerball drawing were 16-34-46-55-67, and the Powerball number was 14.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The winning ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim their prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business on Friday, April 5, due to April 6 falling on a weekend. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices in the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge by presenting the original printed ticket.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players through increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help. A list of large unclaimed prizes to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.

