44th Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival line-up announced

The 44th Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival is live!

Organizers say they are preparing to satisfy the demand for Creole Culture and Zydeco Music. Festival executive director Lena Charles says that locally and nationwide, music fans are eager to return to Southwest Louisiana to experience firsthand the original flavor of Zydeco and Creole Culture.

The festival takes place on September 5, at the Yambilee Festival Grounds with multiple activities leading up to that date.

This year the festival will honor Sid Williams, proprietor of the legendary zydeco club El Sido’s. The Original Festival has presented an “Unbroken” Legacy of Zydeco as the Keepers of the Culture and the Tellers of the Story.

Here are some of the artists in the line-up: Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Rusty Metoyer and Zydeco Krush, Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, C. J. Chenier & the Red-Hot Louisiana Band, Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners and Mike Broussard and Nu’Edition.

"In the 1970s, The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco (La La) Music and Creole Culture was dying out; they responded and organized the first festival in 1982, “Unbroken.” Forty-four years later, we are still celebrating and promoting the best of creole culture, traditional food and of course, The Best of Zydeco Music," a release states.

Zydeco Season begins with a pre-party on August 6, and ends with a day jam-packed full of Zydeco celebrations on

Sept. 5. Learn more at www.zydeco.org [zydeco.org] or on Facebook at SWLA Zydeco Music Festival.

FESTIVAL EVENTS

THURSDAY AUGUST 6, 2026: PRE-PARTY

Join us for a pre-party for 44th Annual - Media Day-at the Opelousas Museum with refreshments, music and celebration of the 2026 Zydeco Season. The event takes place from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Opelousas Museum, 315 N Main St, Opelousas, LA 70570.