43rd Annual SW LA Zydeco Festival to celebrate Clifton Chenier

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The sounds of washboards and accordions will once again fill Opelousas this weekend as the 43rd Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns with a full lineup of music, food, heritage booths, and cultural traditions.

43rd Annual SW LA Zydeco Festival to celebrate 100 Year Anniversary Birthday of Clifton Chenier

The celebration kicks off Friday, Aug. 29, at Evangeline Downs with a sponsor-backed Zydeco dance, followed by a full day of events Saturday, Aug. 30, when gates open at 9 a.m. in St. Landry Parish. Performances begin at 10 a.m., alongside dozens of food booths, heritage tents and interactive exhibits designed to showcase Creole culture starting at 12 p.m.

"That sense of community was founded around the field where the festival is held,” said Lena Charles, the festival’s longtime director.

KATC, Jobie Lagrange

The festival began more than four decades ago as a volunteer effort to preserve Creole music and dance traditions. Over the years, it has grown into a cultural touchstone, highlighting legends such as Clifton Chenier, often referred to as the “King of Zydeco,” who helped bring national recognition to the genre. This year there will be a celebration honoring his 100 year anniversary birthday.

“You cannot listen to Zydeco and be sad. No, no—and you’ve got to move too."

In addition to the festival, the Opelousas Museum is hosting exhibits featuring Clifton Chenier as well. The museum is completely free to the public and a sneak peak is included within the interview with Lena Charles.

KATC, Jobie Lagrange

KATC, Jobie Lagrange

KATC, Jobie Lagrange

“What you can expect is those heritage tents with all kinds of activities, including Zydeco dance lessons—so once you learn, you can step into the main stage and join the fun,” Charles said .

Organizers encourage families, visitors and music lovers alike to experience Zydeco’s blend of rhythm, food and fellowship. Lena Charles also suggests bringing a chair with you to have to sit and be comfortable.

Admission includes access to performances, exhibits, and a chance to dance alongside the community that helped make Zydeco a Louisiana tradition.