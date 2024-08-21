42nd Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival line-up released

The 42nd Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival is coming at the end of this month.

The festival takes place on August 31, at the Yambilee Festival Grounds with multiple activities leading up to that date.

"The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco (La La) Music and Creole Culture were dying out; in response, they organized the first festival in 1982. “Unbroken.” Forty-two years later, we are still celebrating and promoting the best of creole culture, traditional food and of course, The Best of Zydeco Music," a release states.

The schedule begins with a pre-party on August 30, and ends with a day jam pack-full of Zydeco celebrations on August 31st. For more information about the 42nd Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival - www.zydeco.org or on Facebook at SWLA Zydeco Music Festival.

Here's the festival events schedule:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2024: KICKOFF DANCE

Evangeline Downs at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Mike Broussard & Nu’ Edition

Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames

DJ Carl T with Down South Radio

2235 Creswell Lane Extension, Opelousas, LA 70570

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2024

8:30 a.m. - Zydeco Parade line-up at Landry and Wallior streets

10 a.m. - Parade rolls, including fans, businesses, social clubs, dance groups and trail riders.

They will pass the Zydeco Breakfast Court House Square on Landry Street, as they head towards the Zydeco Festival Grounds.

Noon: The festival begins at the Yambilee Festival Grounds, 1939 W. Landry St. Opelousas, LA 70570.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and younger.

No coolers, glass containers, BBQ pits or open flames allowed.

There will be music, traditional Creole food by vendors and food trucks, and arts and crafts.

Bring your lawn chairs.

Line-up:

Grammy Winner Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

LeRoy Thomas & Zydeco Road Runners

Grammy Nominee C. J. Chenier & the Red-Hot Louisiana Band

Jeremy Fruge & The Zydeco Hot Boyz

Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush and Special Guest, “The Legend Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeco.”

For more info visit zydeco.org or the festival Facebook page here.