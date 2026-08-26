1868 Massacre is topic of presentation

A presentation on the 1868 Opelousas Massacre is set for next month at the Opelousas Museum.

The presentation will be held on September 28, which is the anniversary of the event. University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate student Ezra Jett will make the presentation at 5:30 p.m.

This past summer, Jett participated in a practicum at the Museum in which he researched the Opelousas Massacre, one of the most violent acts of voter suppression during reconstruction.

More than 200 Black citizens were murdered by white supremacists.

Jett researched key individuals and he mapped relevant locations. He will present a timeline of events that led up to the massacre, and will discuss the political and social climate of the era. The presentation will provide perspective on the devastating effect of the massacre on voting rights, freedom of speech and basic survival. The program is an opportunity to learn and to honor the sacrifices made for human rights. During the program, we welcome questions and reflections.

A native of Vernon Parish, Jett grew up listening to stories of Louisiana’s rich history. Moving north to the banks of the Cane River Lake, he received a bachelor's degree in history at Northwestern State University of Louisiana in 2025. Now a graduate student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he continues his dedication to spread awareness of those parts of history long neglected. After completing his studies, he hopes to become a teacher and author.

The Opelousas Museum is located at 315 N Main St., Opelousas, LA 70570. For more information, contact Patrice Melnick 337-948-2589; museum@cityofopelousas.com.