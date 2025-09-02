14-year-old arrested for social media threat

The Port Barre Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old, accused of making threats to a local school.

On September 1, 2025, at around 11 p.m., several parents of Port Barre High School students reached out to the police department and shared screenshots from a social media platform. The screenshots were of a TikTok post made by a 14-year-old student from a different school. The post read, "Update: I'm famous mom, PBH getting shot up tomorrow," and was shared in a Snapchat group when students alerted their parents, according to police.

With the help of concerned parents, Port Barre Police say they identified the poster from the Krotz Springs area. The juvenile was booked at the police department on a charge of terrorizing under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:40.1 and released to his parents. When questioned, the juvenile said it was just a joke, authorities say.

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The parents of PBHS students didn't take this as a joke and neither do we. Kids will do and say things jokingly, not realizing the serious nature of it or the consequences it may bring. This social media post caused real panic and real concern. Threat messages of this sort must be taken seriously and handled just the same. School shootings/mass shootings have become a constant worry for many parents since the Columbine high shooting in 1999. Less than a week ago there was a school shooting in Minneapolis Minnesota and between 1999 and now, there have been a number of school shootings across the US. So, yes, a threat must be taken seriously and I urge parents to monitor their children's social media and have 'that talk' with them about posting content that can raise panic and concern to the public and the consequences of it. The juvenile, in this case, had to be released to his parents but it doesn't stop there. Due to a social media post, there will be a court date and the juvenile will have to stand before a judge in a court of law. The penalty for Terrorizing can be imprisonment for up to 15 years for a person 17 years of age and older. A juvenile, adjudicated for the crime of Terrorizing, can be sentenced and incarcerated until their 21st birthday. Parents, I urge you to have that very important talk with your children."