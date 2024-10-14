Spots still available in Meals on Wheels Cup

If you play golf, you can help support the 10,000 meals that are delivered each month to older folks in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.

The Meals on Wheels Cup is set for October 19 at the Jay and Lionel Hebert Golf Course and there are still slots open for players.

The golf tournament is a three-person scramble; entry fee is $100 per player, or $300 per team. Registration and Check-in is at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Sponsorships also are available. For more information about sponsoring,click here.

To register for the golf tournament, click here.

Here's more information; the tennis and pickleball tournaments have been cancelled.