PGA Tour to resume June 11th

The PGA Tour will resume June 11 without fans, baring any setbacks.

The tour released and updated schedule for 2020 and 2021 Thursday.

The first event back from the tour's pandemic hiatus will be the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX. The first four events will not have any fans. A decision about how long the tour will play without fans in attendance has not been made.

The updated schedule includes 28 events in 25 week. The first half of that being on the 2020 schedule, the second half on 2021. The Tour turns the page on the new year in the second week of September and this season that schedule will include six majors, after the US Open and Masters were moved to the fall.

PGA 2019-2020 Remaining Schedule:

June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

PGA 2020-2021Fall Schedule

September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

# September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 12-18: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

October 19-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

November 23-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)

November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

# November 30-December 6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

# December 7-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida

# December 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida

# indicates unofficial event