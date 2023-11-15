Southwest raises drink prices ahead of busy holiday travel season

Southwest Airlines is raising the prices of its on-board alcoholic beverages ahead of Thanksgiving and the busy holiday travel season.

The Dallas-based carrier confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that fliers would see a "modest change" to the pricing for beer, wine and liquor starting Wednesday.

According tothe Southwest website, all liquor prices have increased from $7 to $9. Meanwhile, beer options like Miller Lite, Lagunitas IPA and Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale increased from $6 to $7 per can, and selections of wine such as Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon and Mossel Bay Chenin Blanc Chardonnay now cost $8 instead of $6.

SEE MORE: Southwest helps teacher turn mock trip into reality after viral video

The airline says it will continue to offer free non-alcoholic beverages such as water, coffee and soda on all flights traveling more than 175 miles. But flights shorter than that will only serve water.

Southwest halted its drink menu in March 2020 to initially keep passengers from removing their face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed sales early last year after experiencing widespread flight disruptions involving unruly passengers.

In 2021, there were nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers. Many of those stemmed from a pandemic-era rule that required masks to be worn on planes, but the rule was eventually revoked after a judge struck it down in April 2022.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com