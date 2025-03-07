Scripps News Reports: Projecting Protest

Over the past decade, advancements in projection technology have made devices smaller, cheaper, and more powerful — opening up new avenues for protest. Activists from across the political spectrum are now using this technology to project messages onto buildings, creating what some call “temporary graffiti.” This form of protest, largely unregulated by U.S. law, blurs the line between free expression and property rights.

Supporters argue that projecting messages is no different from dropping a banner or holding a sign, while critics worry that it infringes on property owners’ control. In the handful of legal battles that have arisen, courts have sided with activists, ruling that free speech takes precedence over the temporary inconvenience caused by these light displays.

However, a new Florida law sparked by anti-Semitic projections has brought this issue into the spotlight, imposing harsh penalties on unsanctioned light projections. This legislation has prompted concerns about its constitutionality, reigniting the debate over the limits of free speech.

Who should decide what can light up our night skies? Should it be advertisers, governments, or property owners? Guerrilla light projections challenge traditional notions of protest and raise age-old questions about free speech in a digital era, where fleeting messages become part of our collective memory, captured and shared across the internet.

