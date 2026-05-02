Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Gabby Giffords, from Congress to recovery

Gabby Giffords survived a gunshot wound to the head — but her recovery is still unfolding every single day.

In this powerful conversation, she opens up about living with aphasia, a condition that makes it difficult to speak even when the words are clear in her mind. With the help of her team, including Giffords' executive director Emma Brown, she shares what it’s really like to rebuild language, identity, and purpose after unimaginable trauma.

Hear how she relearned to communicate, why she can still sing fluently, and how she continues to lead a national movement to reduce gun violence — 15 years after the shooting that changed her life.

This is a story about resilience, frustration, hope, and the decision to keep moving forward.