Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Eli Sharabi recalls 491 days as a hostage

After 491 days held hostage by Hamas, Eli Sharabi returned home to unimaginable loss—his wife and two daughters were gone. In this deeply moving conversation, he shares how he survived captivity, the mental strength that kept him going, and why he still chooses life every single day.

Eli recounts the horrors of October 7, the physical and psychological toll of being held underground, and the moment he finally learned the truth about his family. Despite it all, his message is one of resilience, purpose, and hope. Through unimaginable grief, Eli explains how he continues to move forward—honoring his family while helping others heal.