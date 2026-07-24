Drones are changing war in Ukraine faster than we realize

War is changing faster than most people realize.

This week on Catch Me Up, Senior International Correspondent Jason Bellini joins us from Kyiv to explain how drones are transforming the battlefield — and why the conflict increasingly resembles something out of a video game.

Plus, former WWE Superstar and Florida Commissioner Matt Morgan weighs in on politics, rising grocery and gas prices, and what he thinks happens in the next midterm elections.

And the latest on the cyclospora lettuce outbreak: Should you actually be worried? We dig into why groceries and gas remain major concerns for Americans.

Join the conversation! Watch Catch Me Up Live every Friday at 7 ET on Scripps News. Text the word Scripps to 202-968-2449 to comment or be part of an upcoming panel discussion.