Should Super Bowl Halftime shows be more family-friendly?

LAFAYETTE, KATC - Super Bowl halftime shows have long been a highlight for fans, drawing as much attention as the game itself. For many, the musical spectacles are a tradition they eagerly anticipate.

"My favorite part is definitely the commercials, and the halftime show is a close second," said Zachery Hernandez, a Lafayette resident.

But not everyone is happy with what’s been presented in recent years. A group of Louisiana lawmakers, including State Senator Valarie Hodges, is now calling for a change. In a letter to Super Bowl organizers, they’ve expressed concerns about the increasingly inappropriate nature of the halftime performances, particularly for younger audiences.

“We watch the halftime shows, and they’ve become increasingly more inappropriate for children, and that’s what prompted us to do the letter,” said Hodges. “We are asking them to not ignore those standards that we have in law.”

When asked if she had received any letters directly from her constituents, Hodges responded, “No, not to me. I’ve gotten phone calls.”

The letter references three performances,

“For example, in 2020, Jennifer Lopez wore little clothing and was groped by male and female dancers on stage, while the performer made sexually suggestive gestures and performed on a stripper pole. It was widely reported in 2020 that Lopez's performance generated thousands upon thousands of viewer complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and on social media. Based upon the large number of complaints, clearly other Americans found this performance violated basic community decency standards. Further, who can forget the infamous 2004 halftime show with Janet Jackson disrobing? Jackson's exposed bare breast was excused by one of her fellow performers as a "wardrobe malfunction" but it initially generated a fine against CBS from the FCC for more than $500,000. Had that 2004 performance taken place in Louisiana and been proven to be intentional, it would have violated Louisiana's obscenity law (R.S. 14:106) which prohibits such public exposure. At the 2023 halftime show, performer Rihanna was shown groping herself while she sang song lyrics that were so offensive that few Louisiana adults could read those lyrics before an audience without shame.”

Jonah Harrison, a student at the University of Louisiana, said he’d be cautious about letting children watch certain performances. “I probably wouldn’t have my kids watch some of it, but at the same time, it’s kind of how the world is today,” he said.

While some local residents support the call for more family-friendly content, others argue that halftime shows should remain a platform for artists to push boundaries. Political science professor Dr. David Hughes, from the University of Louisiana, noted that the debate is not new.

“This is kind of classic position-taking for politicians—responding to a current event that is local to their voters and signaling that they are in line with that base of voters,” Hughes explained.

As the debate continues to heat up, many in the area remain focused on simply enjoying the music. “Ay, they are not like us... I love that guy,” one local enthusiast said, referring to the artists performing during the show.

In a statement, Rep. Blake Miguez who signed the letter told KATC,

“Louisiana is a state known for strong family values. As a Senator, I have supported many pieces of legislation that protect Louisiana’s greatest asset, our children. It is important that we all work together to make sure one of America’s most watched events is family friendly and appropriate for its viewership. I signed the letter because I will always stand to protect the innocence of our children.”

KATC reached out to Kendrick Lamar’s team for comment on the issue but did not receive a response.

As the Super Bowl approaches, it’s clear that the halftime show remains as much a subject of conversation as the game itself.