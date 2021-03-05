Sherwin-Williams Has A New Line Of Sanitizing Paint That Can Keep Your Home Cleaner

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Could the paint you use on your walls help to keep you from getting sick? Sherwin-Williams says it can, thanks to their new line of SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology.

This interior latex paint was not just created with vibrant colors in mind, but also helps prevent the spread of germs and keep your home cleaner. The EPA-registered paint is formulated to kill germs when they come into contact with the paint.

It doesn’t work immediately. However, Sherwin-Williams says that, within two hours, their new SuperPaint will kill 99.9% of Staph (Staphylococcus aureus), E. coli (Escherichia coli), MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), VRE (Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecalis) and Enterobacter aerogenes on painted surfaces within two hours of exposure.

Here’s a video about the product, posted to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Pros Facebook page and other company social media platforms:

The paint provides antibacterial action on an ongoing basis, killing 90% of bacteria for up to four years after it is applied as long as its surface integrity is maintained.

This is not Sherwin-Williams’ first sanitizing paint line. The brand also carries a line called Paint Shield, which has similar properties as the new SuperPaint. Here’s a comparison of the two lines that you can determine which is the best one for your project.

The sanitizing SuperPaint comes in 540 different hues from the Sherwin-Williams Living Well collection. However, the SuperPaint does come at a steeper cost than paint without germ-killing properties. Typically, a gallon of Sherwin-Williams paint costs around $30-$40, but this new SuperPaint line retails at nearly $70 a gallon. (To compare, a gallon of Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paint is around $45-$50, while a gallon of Behr interior paint costs around $35).

So, if you have a large area to paint, you could be looking at much steeper costs at the outset if you want to use the Sherwin-Williams antibacterial paint. But, considering how expensive it can be to get sick, and the fact that we are currently living through the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps this paint could end up saving you money if it helps you and your family healthy.

For those of us who aren’t painting any time soon, consider this 4-in-1 Multipurpose Cleaner from Healthier Home.

Pair it with the Chomp Long Handle Dust Mop for those hard-to-reach places on your walls and help make your home cleaner, fresher and healthier.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.