Sen. Joe Manchin announces he will not seek reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will not seek reelection.

The Democrat made the surprise announcement Thursday in a video posted online, saying he believes he accomplished what he set out to do as a senator from West Virginia.

Manchin, who was a key figure in a Senate that was essentially divided along party lines, said he will move forward trying to unite Americans.

"What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there's an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," Manchin said.

Manchin has been in public office for about four decades.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, he served as the governor of West Virginia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SEE MORE: Senators want insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com