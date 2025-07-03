Second Harvest Food Bank partners with Albertsons for food drive

Lafayette, LA - Second Harvest Food Bank and Albertsons Market are joining together to host a "Fill the Truck. Drive out Hunger." food drive. The event is to combat local hunger amid a critical food shortage.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at two Albertsons Market locations in Lafayette — on Johnson Street and Albertsons Parkway.

Community members can drop off non-perishable food items directly into designated collection bins at both locations.

The food drive comes at a crucial time as Second Harvest faces significant challenges due to recent federal policy changes that have drastically reduced USDA food assistance funding. This funding previously accounted for 40% of the food — equivalent to 15 million meals — that the organization distributed in fiscal year 2024.