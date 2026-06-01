Meteor over Massachusetts causes sonic boom

Reports of an explosion from people across New England on Saturday afternoon sent police agencies and others scrambling to understand what caused a double boom that shook buildings in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The American Meteor Society said that the booms people heard were actually caused by a meteor about 3 feet (nearly 1 meter) wide entering the atmosphere around the New Hampshire border with Massachusetts, north of Boston.

NASA officials confirmed that the meteor was natural material, not a satellite or space debris, and that it entered the atmosphere at 2:06 p.m.

American Meteor Society program monitor Robert Lunsford said the group received dozens of reports from Delaware to Montreal with people either hearing the double boom, feeling the ground shake or seeing the fireball — which he said looked like a shooting star in the daytime sky.

“It was definitely bigger than a normal fireball, about a yard wide,” he said.

But Lunsford said it wass unlikely the meteor struck the ground.

“We would need more information about the trajectory the speed and other aspects to know for sure if it hit the ground, but if it didn't burn up, then it would have landed in the ocean,” he said. “Most of them do burn up before they hit the ground.”

NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel said the meteor was travelling at about 75,000 mph (120,700 kph) and likely fragmented about 40 miles (60 kilometers) above the ground. The agency estimated that the energy released when it broke up was equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, accounting for the booms.

People in a handful of states posted on social media about feeling the buildings they were in shaking. Several videos on the X platform captured what sounded like two quick booms, with no fire, smoke or other visual causes.

Several people filed reports with the U.S. Geological Survey, registering the shaking they felt with the National Earthquake Information Center, agency spokesman Steve Sobie confirmed.

The agency opened an event page, based on the number of “Did you feel it?" reports it received on its website. But Sobie said there was no event registered on the agency's seismographs. meaning the shaking was not due to an earthquake.