The final leg of a nine-month journey to space is underway. The capsule bringing astronauts Barry Wilmore and Suni Williams back to Earth has departed the International Space Station and is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida later today.

The deorbit burn is scheduled for 5:11 p.m., with the first potential splashdown occurring at 5:57 p.m. The landing is expected to occur off the east coast of Florida.

Along with Wilmore and Williams, astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will complete their missions upon returning to Earth.

RELATED STORY | Rare 'Einstein Ring' spotted around a nearby galaxy for the first time

What was supposed to be a one-week mission turned into a nine-month affair due to mechanical issues and NASA's decision to extend the mission. The Starliner, the craft that was expected to return Wilmore and Williams to Earth, experienced problems with its thrusters and helium leaks as it approached the space station in June.

Due to these issues, NASA decided not to have Wilmore and Williams return on the Starliner. Instead, after a six-hour remotely controlled flight, the empty capsule landed in New Mexico on September 6.

Instead of returning on the Starliner, SpaceX will bring Williams and Wilmore home today. SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk, who is a close ally of President Donald Trump.

During the extended stay, Williams and Wilmore have participated in numerous experiments and spacewalks while at the station, including work with Astrobees, a type of free-flying robot.

Once home, both astronauts will undergo weeks of rehabilitation to readapt to their surroundings.