'A big win for everybody:' The father of a sextortion victim praises ruling in social platforms case

John DeMay's son Jordan fell victim to online predators when a sextortion case led to him taking his own life.

"It was actually 4 years ago this morning when I woke up to a text message from his mom asking and Jordan made it to school. Only to discover — I found that Jordan had shot himself in his bedroom 4 years ago today," DeMay told Scripps News.

"Since then, it's been a lot of questions and answers and which ultimately led to a massive international investigation and multiple arrests. Three federal indictments with three Nigerian men, two of which have been extradited back to United States for the first time in U.S. history and are sitting in prison today after pleading guilty in court. Subsequent arrests have been made and we're just wrapping some of that portion of that trial. But it's been a long, long, interesting battle."

DeMay has devoted time and energy to combating sextortion by spreading community awareness and pursuing legal recourse.

"We've been spending a lot of time on campaign awareness and speaking events, trying to get the word out about sextortion and other online harms, and then also a lot of legislative things in Washington, D.C., the federal level, and also at the state level and then of course, trying to get some wins in the courts," DeMay said.

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"As you heard earlier, Section 230 and other federal laws and really put the brakes on getting lawsuits past the courtroom steps until today. Today's a big win for everybody," DeMay said.

Watch the rest of the interview in the video above.

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