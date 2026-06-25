Rescue teams race to find survivors after severe earthquakes devastate Venezuela

The death toll continues to rise as crews search for survivors after Venezuela was hit by back-to-back earthquakes.

The quakes that struck the country overnight were the most powerful in more than a century.

Right now, at least 188 people are dead and thousands have been injured. Both tolls are expected to rise.

International correspondent Andreina Fermin was on the ground in Caracas on Thursday, where intense rescue and safety responses were underway.

"We are in Los Palos Grandes in Caracas, where two buildings collapsed. The rescue people are trying to find four people in one building that just brought messages to the rescuers that they are alive and they are under the building collapse," she said.

"The situation here is very chaotic. The people are doing long lines to get gas, doing long lines to get into supermarkets and the pharmacies everywhere to try to find supplies, to get gasoline, and try to find the people that are missing. Over 7,000 people are missing in Venezuela at the moment."

"La Guaira State was the most affected area in Venezuela, where more than 20 buildings collapsed. The rescue teams are overwhelmed with the situation. They are not allowing people to go there until the rescue team can do something for the people that are trapped in the buildings," Fermin said.

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Venezuela's main airport was closed and in some places, evacuation orders stretched more than 1,000 miles away from the capital.

UN rescue teams were on their way to assist, as were teams and other resources from the U.S.

The U.S. was sending search and rescue teams, airlift support and at least $150 million in immediate support funds for local relief organizations.

"The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to helping Venezuela recover from this devastating disaster and will continue to explore additional ways to provide meaningful assistance during this critical time," the State Department said in a statement.