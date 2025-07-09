Gov. Abbott vows ongoing search amid rising death toll in Texas floods

Search and rescue operations will continue Wednesday in Texas as the state grapples with the aftermath of catastrophic flooding that hit central regions last Friday, including hard-hit Kerr County. The death toll has surged past 100, and with more than 160 individuals still unaccounted for, the numbers are expected to rise, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Among the missing are five campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic.

Crews equipped with heavy machinery are working tirelessly to remove trees, rocks, and debris in search efforts. With over 2,000 personnel deployed, the state is committed to locating and accounting for every missing individual. On Wednesday, officials asked locals not to clear debris on individual properties until cleared by search teams

The flooding, described by a former FEMA administrator as a "worst-case scenario," was exacerbated by historic rainfall that overwhelmed the area, particularly affecting communities like Kerr County, where Camp Mystic is located.

RELATED STORY | Officials face questions and propose improvements for flood alerts in Texas

"This tragedy struck when people were most vulnerable—in the middle of the night," the former FEMA official noted, emphasizing the importance of ongoing local and state-led search efforts, with federal support as needed. Despite the challenges, Abbott has vowed to continue the search and rescue operations indefinitely.

Officials said on Tuesday said that no one has been found alive in the flooding since last Friday.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha would not answer questions about who was in charge of emergency operations at the time of the flooding. He also would not answer questions on what measures were taken after the National Weather Service issued warnings.

He said answers to these questions would have to wait as his focus is on search and recovery operations, as well as notifying the next of kin of victims.

Leitha was asked whether there were any delays in relaying alerts to members of the public as the river swelled on Friday.

"There's gonna be an after-action (report). Those questions are going to be answered," he said. "We are not going to hide from anything."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.