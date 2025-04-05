Crews recover body of 9-year-old boy swept away by flood waters in Kentucky, police say

Emergency crews found the body of a Kentucky boy who died after being swept away by flood waters on Friday morning, according to Frankfort Police.

Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Scott Tracy said the boy was walking to his school bus stop around 6:35 a.m. when the water got him. His body was recovered about two hours later, approximately half a mile from where he reportedly was swept away, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

It happened in the Hickory Hills area of Frankfort.

The Coroner's Office identified the boy as 9-year-old Gabriel Andrews. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning in Frankfort and the investigation is ongoing by the Frankfort Police Department.

Franklin County Schools confirmed the child was one of their students.

"We are deeply saddened at this horrific tragedy that claimed the life of one of our students," the district said in a released statement. "The entire Franklin County School System is praying for the family and friends of those directly affected by the events this morning. We are more than a school system; we are a family at Franklin County Schools, and we share this loss together. At this time, we are working with support staff at our schools and offering services to our students, faculty, and staff who need assistance during this time. We are eternally grateful for our community first responders from both city and county agencies who selflessly responded to assist in this situation."

Neighbors in the Hickory Hills questioned why school was not canceled in the first place.

"They call off school because of a possibility of snow, but you don't call off school when there's flood waters all over and more bad weather coming in? You know, this could've been prevented," said Jennifer Hogan, who has lived in the area for 24 years.

Neighbors said that emergency crews were focused on the storm drains during their search this morning.

"I just don't know how it happened. This is sort of crazy," said Hogan. "And you get to thinking - oh my god, my kids stood out here for years waiting for the bus. I don't know. It's sort of mind blowing."

This article was written by Karolina Buczek for the Scripps News Group.