2 Kentucky towns under evacuation order as Ohio River tributary will reach 'major' flood stage

All residents in Falmouth and Butler in Pendleton County, Kentucky, are under a "mandatory evacuation" due to high floodwaters.

The major flooding comes as severe weather continues to impact the Mid-South and Ohio River Valley. Tornado watches were issued for parts of six states on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of severe weather for the region.

The Pendleton County Emergency Management announced Saturday that the evacuations are effective immediately.

Both evacuations in Falmouth and Butler were issued shortly after 11 a.m.

"(Falmouth) residents are being given until 8 p.m. tonight April 5th to leave town," the county EMA wrote on Facebook. "After 8 p.m., the utility services are not guaranteed."

Officials said that at some point Saturday evening, access to Falmouth would be limited.

Falmouth sits along the Licking River, which is expected to hit 41.50 feet by Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA describes this flood stage as "Major." The city is expected to hit a "Moderate" flood stage, which is 37 feet, by Saturday evening.

"If you think your house is safe from water, you may not have utilities and rescue emergency responders may not get to you," the county EMA wrote.

In Butler, residents are being given until 4 p.m. Saturday to leave town. After 4 p.m., utility services are not guaranteed, and access to the city will be limited.

Anyone in Falmouth or Butler who needs their utilities shut off can contact 859-654-6540.

"Now is the time to leave," the county EMA wrote.

Alongside the Licking River, ohio major rivers in the Cincinnati region are expected to reach at least a "Moderate" flood stage Sunday.

The Ohio River is forecast to crest at 60 feet, a height it has only reached once in the last 28 years.

This article was written by Molly Schramm for Scripps News Group.