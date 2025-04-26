Lawmakers want to know why DOGE is building a database of sensitive Social Security info

The Department of Government Efficiency is reportedly building a large cross-agency government database of potentially sensitive information, sparking new concerns from lawmakers about the security of Americans' Social Security data and other personal information.

A letter this month from Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, the ranking member on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, says whistleblower information suggests DOGE is "rapidly, haphazardly, and unlawfully" making changes at the Social Security Administration.

"The DOGE team is reportedly engaged in an unprecedented effort to build a massive database using data from SSA and across the federal government, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and other agencies," Connolly wrote.

"It is my hope that shedding sunlight on the opaque operations of DOGE at SSA will stop further damage to the agency and prevent a potentially calamitous disruption to the benefit payments that serve as a lifeline for more than 70 million Americans."

The letter asks SSA auditors to find out what DOGE accessed, what it may have changed and whether it was compliant with data privacy and cybersecurity laws.

Multiple outlets have since reported that the database could be used for tracking immigrants and and enforcing immigration policies.

Both CNN and Wired cite anonymous sources familiar with the operation, who say the database could be used to identify and monitor immigrants, including those who have violated civil immigration laws.

According to CNN's reporting, DOGE is working with data analytics company Palantir to build the database.

Scripps News has not yet independently verified the reporting.