BetterHelp sending millions in refunds to customers after privacy settlement. How to know if you qualify

About 800,000 customers of online therapy platform BetterHelp will begin receiving payouts related to the company’s 2023 privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Last March, BetterHelp agreed to pay $7.8 million in refunds after settling on allegations that it revealed customer data — including email addresses, IP addresses and answers to personal health questions — for advertising purposes.

The FTC said the information was shared with companies like Facebook and Snapchat, despite a promise that personal data would only be used for limited purposes, like counseling services.

The FTC alleged that BetterHelp did not get permission from customers to use their data in such a way, nor did they issue a disclosure about it.

Customers eligible for a payout will have signed up and paid for BetterHelp services through a company website between Aug. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2020. They should look out for an email from independent refund administrator Ankura Consulting Group.

The email will detail how customers can choose how to receive their payout, such as by check or through Zelle. If a customer does not select a preferred payout method by June 10, they will be refunded via PayPal through the email address the notice came in from.

BetterHelp offers its services through several websites — such as BetterHelp, MyTherapist, Teen Counseling, Faithful Counseling, Pride Counseling, iCounseling, Regain, and Terappeuta — which all qualify customers for the refund.

Those with any questions can email info@BetterHelpRefundProgram.com.