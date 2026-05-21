Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Trump delays AI order signing, cites concern over US tech edge

Trump postpones signing AI order, says it could harm U.S. lead over China as cybersecurity worries about powerful models grow.
Trump Drug Prices
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
President Donald Trump speaks about prescription drug prices in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington.
Trump Drug Prices
Posted

President Donald Trump called off a Thursday signing ceremony for a new order on artificial intelligence because he worried it could dull America’s edge on AI technology.

Trump said he was postponing the signing because he didn’t like what he saw in the order’s text. He announced the change hours before the event was scheduled to take place in the Oval Office.

RELATED STORY | San Francisco has turned to AI to avoid collisions between ships and whales

“We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead,” Trump told reporters at an unrelated Oval Office event.

Push for some kind of government action to vet the most powerful AI systems follows growing concern within the banking industry and other institutions about the leaps in AI’s abilities to find cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the world’s software. Trump administration officials have repeatedly talked of the cyber capabilities of the new Mythos model from Anthropic, which the AI company has not made widely public.

RELATED STORY | Google revamping with AI advances, including a personal assistant

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg