Apple announces refreshed iPhones, including a slim new iPhone Air

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new slate of iPhones, including a new Air-branded model that's less than a quarter inch thick.

The iPhone Air, which uses a 6.5-inch screen and a titanium frame, moves many of the important internals up into the camera bump, which Apple calls the "plateau," in order to make room for a larger battery behind the screen.

Apple claims the phone is its strongest design ever, despite its thinness, and says it's the most power-efficient phone it's ever made.

The iPhone Air will start at $999 when preorders open on Friday, September 12.

RELATED STORY | Musk says he plans to sue Apple for not featuring X or Grok among its top apps

Also announced Tuesday were iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, bringing refreshes to the rest of Apple's smartphone lineup. The Pro model features an aluminum unibody frame and a "vapor chamber" cooling system that lets its processor run faster. Both models start with a 6.3-inch display and claim all-day battery life.

The iPhone 17 starts at $799, while the Pro version starts at $1,099. Preorders will open September 12.

The newest phones will arrive in Apple stores on September 19.

The iPhone 16 and 16e will remain in Apple's lineup, starting at $599.