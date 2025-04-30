Snake emerges from the waves at Ocean City, startling beachgoers in Maryland

A relaxing beach day in Ocean City, Maryland, took a scary turn when a slithery surprise emerged from the water.

Roxanne Flanagan thought it would be fun to take the kids to the beach town this past weekend for Springfest.

As they were hanging out on the beach on Saturday, Roxanne's daughter yelled that she saw a snake.

"I told her, it's probably just a stick, but I walked over and it was moving," said Flanagan.

While many of us would run, Roxanne grabbed her phone and took pictures and video of the slithery guest.

She said she will not be going in the ocean anytime soon.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff were not on-site, but did tell the Scripps News Group in Baltimore that, based on the photos, it appears to be an eastern hog-nosed snake. It's a native species that likes habitats with sandy soil and isn't dangerous to the public.

Ocean City Animal Control responded to the scene and confirmed it was an eastern hog-nosed snake and said that it was relocated.

This story was originally published by Siobhan Garrett with the Scripps News Group in Baltimore.