Officials search for visitors exposed to rabid bat inside San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Public health officials are searching for San Diego Zoo Safari Park visitors who may have been exposed to a wild bat that tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, May 7.

Officials confirmed the bat does not reside in any of the park's animal exhibits and was safely collected by a trained staff member.

According to a press release, the bat was found near a public elevator in the African Loop, close to a hot air balloon ride. This is the only elevator located in this section of the park.

Park visitors who had no physical contact with the bat are not at risk for rabies.

County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia said rabies symptoms in people can take weeks or months to develop upon exposure and become "fatal without prompt post-exposure vaccine and treatment."

“Rabies transmission can happen from a bat bite or if a bat’s saliva comes in contact with a cut or abrasion, or with mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose or mouth," Kadakia said. "Although bats can carry rabies, they are an important part of nature in San Diego County. It is important to respect the space of wildlife and do not touch them.”

This article was written by Elizabeth Dieguez for the Scripps News Group in San Diego.