French bulldog is the most popular dog breed in the US for the third year in a row

The French bulldog is America’s most popular dog breed for the third year in a row, according to the American Kennel Club.

In the number two spot is the labrador retriever followed by the golden retriever, German shepherd, poodle, dachshund, beagle, rottweiler, bulldog and German shorthaired pointer to round out the top 10 breeds for 2024.

"The Frenchie has solidified itself as America's sweetheart, and it's no surprise why," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo in a statement. "They are fabulous companions for a variety of people.”

But AKC said there’s one breed that has made a significant jump this year: The cane corso. Over the past decade, registrations for the cane corso have increased 414% and it has gone from 47th most popular in 2014 to 14th in 2024.

Other breeds that have made noticeable jumps in popularity over the last year include the Staffordshire bull terrier (#72 in 2023 to #63 in 2024), Chinese crested (#79 in 2023 to #68 in 2024), American Staffordshire terrier (#95 in 2023 to #77 in 2024), American Eskimo dog (#129 in 2023 to #116 in 2024), Bracco Italiano (#152 in 2023 to #132 in 2024) and German pinscher (#151 in 2023 to #133 in 2024).

The not-for-profit organization uses registry statistics to determine the most popular breeds each year.