Cat survives 380-foot fall that killed 2 hikers in Bryce Canyon National Park

There was a small silver lining in the tragic deaths of two hikers who were killed after falling off an overlook at Bryce Canyon National Park this week. Their pet cat survived the incident.

Officials said Matthew Nannen and Bailee Crane died either Monday night or Tuesday morning after an estimated 380-foot fall from Inspiration Point at the park in Utah.

Best Friends Animal Society said the couple's cat, who was apparently with them at the time, survived the fall and is now "safe and sound" at a shelter in Kanab.

Following the incident, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted Best Friends to pick up the female cat, now named Mirage, after it was located inside a dirty and torn soft-sided carrier.

Mirage, who is believed to be approximately 12 years old, was matted and sore, according to the animal sanctuary — but she was friendly during her examination and was drinking and eating on her own.

Veterinary staff is still waiting on X-rays to confirm that Mirage did not suffer any broken ribs or other injuries.

The sheriff's office said there was a railing at the spot where Nannen and Crante fell, but it's thought they climbed over it.

The couple had been living out of a U-Haul truck, with a Florida location being their last known permanent address.

