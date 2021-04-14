Sandbags available in Acadiana amid heavy rain, flooding

Some areas of Acadiana are making sandbags available to residents as heavy rains continue to move through the area.

The list below will be updated as we receive new information.

Lafayette Parish

LCG has several sandbag locations open across the parish:

Compost Facility - 400 N. Dugas Road in Lafayette

118 Lion's Club Road in Scott

Brown Park - 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

Robicheaux Center - 1919 Eraste Landry Road

Foster Park - 399 Second St., Youngsville

Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St., Broussard (behind City Hall)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

St. Landry Parish

Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (US 190) in Opelousas.

St. Martin Parish

Self-service sandbags are available at Stephensville Park for lower St. Martin Parish. Public works personnel will be on-site Wednesday morning. Parish officials don't expect that sand will be needed at any location in upper St. Martin Parish.

Another round of heavy rain is expected on Wednesday. Find the latest weather information and updates at katc.com/weather.

