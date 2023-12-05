Rep. Patrick McHenry, who served as acting House speaker, will retire

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who served as interim House speaker for three weeks in October, announced he plans to retire rather than run for reelection.

On Tuesday, McHenry announced that while he won’t be seeking reelection, he plans to finish out his term.

“I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end,” he said in a statement.

Currently holding the position of chairman of the House Financial Services, McHenry secured his initial election to the House in 2004 at the age of 29 and represents North Carolina's 10th Congressional District.

“Past, present, and future, the House of Representatives is the center of our American republic. Through good and bad, during the highest of days and the lowest, and from proud to infamous times, the House is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow. It is a truly special place and—as an American—my service here is undoubtedly my proudest,” he said.

Known for his unique bow ties, McHenry took on the role of chief deputy whip for the Republicans in 2015 as a crucial member of Kevin McCarthy's team. When Republicans were faced with challenges in choosing a permanent replacement for the speaker of the House after McCarthy's removal, McHenry served as interim speaker for three weeks earlier this year.

