Women on the Rebound: Taylor Curry

Studies have shown the pandemic has disproportionately affected women. As the world is now pushing toward recovery, so are some of the women who were hardest hit.

With that, one Lafayette woman found herself in one of the toughest situations in her life in quarantine. She has taken control of her life again.

"It was a creative awakening for me.," says Taylor Curry.

She says she used quarantine as her time of evolution.

"The pandemic led me on a path and a new journey that I always wanted to do but I was a full time paralegal and single mom to my son."

Taylor also had a baby girl in December 2019, three months before quarantine started. Now, over 15 months later, she is an author.

"The book is called 'Rise and Shine, Sweet Child.' It's a morning book aimed to be read in the mornings as a way to reconnect with our children. I hope it helps to set the foundation for children to have a good start so they can have a good day."

She not only wrote the book but self-published as well.

The book is "joyful," as the mother of two describes it. However, parts of quarantine were the complete opposite: the stress of a new baby, divorce and no longer working. There were many days of struggle. Taylor says the simple outlet of being creative made all of the difference. She wants every woman to spend time finding what makes her happy.

"It was like a lightbulb went off for me. I realized I don't just have to be one thing. I am powerful. I would encourage women to definitely go for it if you are felling a passion for something," Curry adds. "I hope what Ive done sets a fire in other women."

For a hardcover copy of Taylor's book, "Rise and Shine, Sweet Child," you can pre-order here; copies will be shipped in August/September. Paperback copies are available through Barnes & Noble.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel