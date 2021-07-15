West Calcasieu Job Fair set for July 29 in Sulphur

Job seekers and employers are invited to take part in the American Job Center - Region V and the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce’s West Calcasieu Job Fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at the West Cal Arena and Events Center, 401 Arena Road, in Sulphur.

Veterans will be given priority and are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. in order to have exclusive access to employers until 10 a.m.

Job seekers must wear business attire in order to attend the event. Participants also need to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume. It’s also a good idea to arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers. Pre-registration is not required.

Employers may register to participate in the job fair through Tuesday, July 27, by calling the American Job Center at 337-721-4010 or by emailing business@lwia51.com. There is no cost for employers to participate.

The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, and the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact the American Job Center at 337-721-4010.

