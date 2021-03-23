Virtual Tech Job Fair set for next week

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Opportunity Machine will host a virtual job fair next week.

The Technology Recruitment Virtual Job Fair to be held on Tuesday, March 30 from 9 am until noon.

According to LEDA, local technology firms are looking to fill software engineer, implementation, sales, and other tech-centered positions.

Participating employers include CGI, Global Data Systems, L3 Harris, Perficient, SchoolMint, Stuller, and Techneaux Technology Services.

The jobs available include software engineers, java developers, project engineer, business analysts, service desk technician, sales consultant, technical service engineer, implementation specialist, digital designer, full stack developer, network and systems admins, SCADA architect, industrial engineer, and more.

For more information on this month's job fair visit www.lafayette.org/jobfair.

Job seekers are encouraged to register early and set up a Brazen profile. During event hours, LEDA says that job seekers will log into Brazen and participate in text-based chats with company representatives.

The virtual event can be accessed by smartphone, tablet, or computer.

