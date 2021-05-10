U.S. Army to host national hiring campaign May 10 through June 14

From May 10 until June 14, the U. S. Army will host their National Hiring Days campaign to recruit individuals for more than 150 careers.

The virtual event, which launched in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place over five-weeks at recruiting stations in Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee.

The Army says that up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000 are available to those who qualify.

Career options range from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources. The recruiters will also be on hand to discuss the benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, training and certifications, tuition assistance for college courses, and family support programs.

“The last year has been challenging for our nation and the world,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for Soldiers and their families. We’re offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future.”

The Army says a special $2,000 incentive will be offered for individuals who enlist in one of 11 priority occupations and ship to training by the end of September. Positions eligible for the incentive range from special forces and psychological operations to explosives ordnance disposal and air and missile defense.

The Army also is seeking healthcare professionals to fill vital roles as doctors, nurses, nutritionists and more. These positions have a variety of associated incentives, to include signing bonuses, student loan repayment, and scholarships for medical, dental or veterinary school.

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about part-time and full-time careers and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a local recruiter.

To join the virtual career fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/anhd21careerfair.

