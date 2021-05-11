Watch

Stuller holds job fair to hire more than 200 new employees

Posted at 6:07 PM, May 11, 2021
LAFAYETTE, La. - Locally owned and operated, Stuller. Inc. hosted a job fair on Tuesday at the Cecil Picard Center, to fill more than 200 new job openings at its global headquarters in Lafayette.

The 51-year-old company, privately owned by Lafayette native Matthew Stuller, is North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of jewelry and jewelry-related supplies, supplying jewelry professionals with everything they need to operate a business.

2020 was a challenging year in many ways, a global pandemic and seasonal hurricanes to name a couple despite those obstacles, the company has been able to grow thanks to the support of its customers, according to a spokesperson for the company.

