St. Martinville Kiwanis ready to put on two events in 2021

The St. Martinville Kiwanis Club is ready to bring back their events to Acadiana in 2021.

Last month, St. Martinville Kiwanis President Michelle Broussard announced the return of the 4th Annual Kiwanis Hangin' on the Bayou car show. That event is scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Broussard also announced the return of the annual Pepper Festival which is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The pandemic caused a pause in the festivals and Broussard says they are ready after much preparation.

"There are a lot of avenues we have to go through, we have to reach out to people out state, make sure the grounds are well keep and that attendees have everything they need on the day of," Broussard said.

The gates for the car show open at 8:00 a.m. with at $30 entry fee. There will be awards given out in the evening. Food will also be provided including shrimp and alligator Jambalaya along with hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

With all the planning still going on, Broussard says she is eager to see attendees at this year's Car Show in August. Pre-registration can be done at the kiwanis website.

" I love watching everyone come in and the smiles on their faces because they are coming out to have a good day and meet new friends," Broussard said.

Arts and Crafts vendor spots are still available. Those wishing to get a spot at the show should contact the St. Martinville Kiwanis

Chad Boyer, the St. Martinville Pepper Festival Director says they are excited to announce the return of the spiciest festival in Acadiana.

"We are excited to announce that the peper festival is back on after the pandemic stopped the festival from happening last year," Boyer said.

This is the 29th year for the Kiwanis Pepper festival and after the disappointment of last year, the St. Martinville Kiwanis says they are hoping that people come out and have a good time.

The Festival will have live music and a pepper eating contest. Festival organizers are still looking for vendors to set up both to sell their goods

Both Broussard and Boyer want people to know that the money made during both events goes back to the children in the community, funding activities in St. Martinville.

"I hope people come and have a good time." Boyer said "We are ready to put it back on."

This year the Pepper Festival will be at the fairgrounds on New Market Street which is a change from previous years.

They says they are still monitoring the pandemic and are keeping those concerns in mind.

