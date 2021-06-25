Share Care USA to host job fair July 24

Share Care USA, which provides in-home personal care, will hold a job fair next month.

The fair will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 106 Leonie Street in Lafayette (behind Lafayette Music).

The company is looking to hire a Direct Service Worker (DSW) and Family Service Coordinator (FSC).

Direct Service Workers assist clients with daily living activities and provide personal care services to elderly and those with disabilities. On the job training is provided. Required for the job is a high school diploma, internet access, a valid driver's license, and up-to-date car insurance and registration.

Family Service Coordinators assist children and families with coordinating early intervention services. A Bachelor's degree is required, along with service coordination experience and one year experience in social work. A valid driver's license is also required.

For more information on Share Care USA, click here.

