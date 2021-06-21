Recruitment event taking place Friday in Evangeline Parish

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting a recruiting event on Friday in Evangeline Parish.

The event for is for adults (18+) who need assistance with finding work and or going back to school or out of school youth ages 16-24.

Those interested can head to the Evangeline Library located at 916 W. Main Street in Ville Platte on June 25 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The event will help residents with the following:

Find a job

Obtain GED/HISET

Further your education

Get tuition assistance

Summer work for youth

Receive on the job training

Build resumes

For more information email Krystal.Jean-Batiste@acadianaworkforce.org or text 337-591-5334.

