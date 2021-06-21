Watch

Recruitment event taking place Friday in Evangeline Parish

Acadiana Workforce Solutions
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 10:13:42-04

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting a recruiting event on Friday in Evangeline Parish.

The event for is for adults (18+) who need assistance with finding work and or going back to school or out of school youth ages 16-24.

Those interested can head to the Evangeline Library located at 916 W. Main Street in Ville Platte on June 25 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The event will help residents with the following:

  • Find a job
  • Obtain GED/HISET
  • Further your education
  • Get tuition assistance
  • Summer work for youth
  • Receive on the job training
  • Build resumes

For more information email Krystal.Jean-Batiste@acadianaworkforce.org or text 337-591-5334.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

