Recruitment event taking place Friday in Evangeline Parish

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting a recruiting event on Friday in Evangeline Parish.
The event for is for adults (18+) who need assistance with finding work and or going back to school or out of school youth ages 16-24.
Those interested can head to the Evangeline Library located at 916 W. Main Street in Ville Platte on June 25 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
The event will help residents with the following:
- Find a job
- Obtain GED/HISET
- Further your education
- Get tuition assistance
- Summer work for youth
- Receive on the job training
- Build resumes
For more information email Krystal.Jean-Batiste@acadianaworkforce.org or text 337-591-5334.
------------------------------------------------------------
