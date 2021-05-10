Watch

Rebound

Actions

Opportunities for job training offered

Posted at 12:15 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 13:15:15-04

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting an “Opportunity Event” on Wednesday, May 19th from 1pm – 5 pm at the Dupuis Recreation Center in Brown Memorial Park.

If you are receiving unemployment benefits, you can receive financial assistance from Acadiana Workforce Solutions to enroll in over 100 approved training courses.

Accepted courses include CDL, Scaffolding, Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Nursing, Welding, Power Lineman, Medical Billing & Coding, and much more.

You can also receive assistance with finding a job, building a resume, obtaining a HiSET, summer work for the youth and on-the-job training.

To enroll with Acadiana Workforce Solutions, please bring an ID, Social Security Card and Birth Certificate. Other documents may be requested from the office staff as well.

Here's the flyer:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.