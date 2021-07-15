Northside High band rebounding from loss of performances during pandemic

It's back to business for the Northside High School band in Lafayette.

The band is rebounding from the loss of performances during the pandemic.

"My philosophy is that as long as we are better than we were yesterday then we're winning," said Alex Thomas, Director of Bands at Northside High School. "So for this upcoming year, we want to look, sound, and ask as if the previous year and a half didn't happen. We wanna get back and pretty much catch our stride and just get back going."

They will be practicing for the next few weeks ending in a camp finale show on July 30.

KATC went to the school today and will have that story tonight at 5.

