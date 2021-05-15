Mother, son duo holds sip and sample party to meet with customers

WASHINGTON, La. - A mother and son got the opportunity to meet with customers who have been following their businesses on Facebook at a sip and sample party on Saturday.

Sherrel Fontenot and her son Brett Fontenot have two vintage shops located in Sunset and Washington. The names of their businesses are Vintage Son and Vintage Sister.

They specialize in painted furniture and vintage collectibles. The mother and son duo share live videos on social media of them painting and restoring furniture. They also do live sales of Topanga products which is a plant-based luxury laundry detergent and fabric sprays.

During the pandemic, they were not selling as much furniture but they were still open. Brett said they wanted to put something that was small and very easy and affordable for customers to buy. So they started selling Topanga products in their stores.

On Saturday, they held a sip and sample party of the products from 10 am-12 pm at the Washington location.

"All these products that I talk about, you know, on the live sales, they'll actually be able to come in and see them hands-on," said Brett Fontenot.

"When COVID hit last March, my hours decreased, and for me to be able to distribute a product that I was already using and that I love, and then able to make money that way to supplement my income, it's, it's been such a blessing," said Ashley Mathews, Topanga Scents distributor.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel