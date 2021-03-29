McDonald's restaurants in Calcasieu Parish hiring 200 employees in April

McDonald's Restaurants in Calcasieu Parish are looking to hire 200 employees over the next month.

Beginning April 1, applicants can begin applying for full or part-time positions available at the 10 McDonald's locations in the parish.

"After a year of ups and downs, we are thrilled to see a light beginning to emerge at the end of this long pandemic tunnel," said Ricky Patel, owner/operator of Patel Family McDonald's. "We feel fortunate to begin to expand our team and bring on additional employees to meet demand that's slowly building back up."

Applications will be accepted until April 30 and can be submitted in-person, online or by text.

To apply by text see the following:

293 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy., Lake Charles: Text LA24 to 38000

2602 Broad St., Lake Charles: Text LA30 to 38000

4212 Ryan St., Lake Charles: Text LA215 to 38000

4505 Nelson St., Lake Charles: Text LA23 to 38000

625 E Prien Lake Rd., Lake Charles: Text LA35 to 38000

1609 Ruth St., Sulphur: Text LA8 to 38000

1603 Sampson St., Westlake: Text LA214 to 38000

601 E. 4th St., Dequincy: Text LA32 to 38000

705 N Thompson Rd., Iowa: Text LA33 to 38000

297 N. Cities Service Hwy., Maplewood: Text LA18 to 38000

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel