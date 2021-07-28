LWC partnership will bring COVID-19 vaccines to ‘Back to Work’ job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. — In an effort to put people to work and get the COVID-19 vaccine to more Louisianians, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is partnering with the state Department of Health (LDH) to distribute it at a statewide job fair next month.

LWC announced its ‘Back to Work’ job fair earlier this month. Held in eight locations across the state, the goal is to connect employers with future employees to help them find family-sustaining careers.

“Our mission is to put people to work but we have to do it safely,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “We see the numbers rising and want to make sure people have every opportunity to get this vaccine. This partnership will help folks find life-sustaining careers and a life-saving vaccine at the same time.”

The job fair and vaccination event will run simultaneously on August 4th. The schedule is below:

• Alexandria - Randolph Riverfront Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Baton Rouge - Raising Cane’s River Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Houma - Municipal Auditorium, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

• Lafayette - Cajun Dome Convention Center, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Lake Charles - Civic Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Monroe - Monroe Civic Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• New Orleans - Ernest Morial Convention Center, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

• Shreveport - Shreveport Convention Center, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Registration for the job fair is not required for future employees, but it is recommended to ensure there are enough vaccines on site. You can choose the location you plan to attend and register here.

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 is extremely contagious and getting vaccinated is key to slowing the spread and ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer at the Louisiana Department of Health.

“We want to see people get back to work, but health and safety is our top priority. This partnership helps us get these safe and effective vaccines into job seekers to help ensure Louisiana has a healthy workforce.”

For more information on the job fair and the “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign click here.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

