LED to host online career fair on March 30

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart's manufacturing and logistics career fair.

The online event will take place Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The fair will connect job seekers in the state with positions such as maintenance, mechanical and lab technicians, pipefitters/welders, electricians, millwrights, production workers, CNC machinists, order selectors and process engineers.

LED says there is no fee to participate. Job seekers can register in advance or during the event.

Ten companies are seeking to fill more than 130 positions:

Acadiana Region:

SafeSource Direct in Lafayette

Bayou Region:

Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma

Capital Region:

Intralox in Hammond

S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond

SNF Flopam in Plaquemine

Northwest Region:

BENTELER Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport

Central Region:

AFCO in Alexandria

Southeast Region:

Hubig's Pies in New Orleans

Intralox In New Orleans

Southwest Region:

Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder

Interfor in DeQuincy

Additional manufacturing and logistics companies may be added prior to the start of the event, LED said.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page.

