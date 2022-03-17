LED to host online career fair on March 30

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart's manufacturing and logistics career fair.
The online event will take place Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The fair will connect job seekers in the state with positions such as maintenance, mechanical and lab technicians, pipefitters/welders, electricians, millwrights, production workers, CNC machinists, order selectors and process engineers.
LED says there is no fee to participate. Job seekers can register in advance or during the event.
Ten companies are seeking to fill more than 130 positions:
Acadiana Region:
- SafeSource Direct in Lafayette
Bayou Region:
- Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma
Capital Region:
- Intralox in Hammond
- S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond
- SNF Flopam in Plaquemine
Northwest Region:
- BENTELER Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport
Central Region:
- AFCO in Alexandria
Southeast Region:
- Hubig's Pies in New Orleans
- Intralox In New Orleans
Southwest Region:
- Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder
- Interfor in DeQuincy
Additional manufacturing and logistics companies may be added prior to the start of the event, LED said.
To register, visit the Brazen registration page.
