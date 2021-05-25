Lafayette restaurants set hiring events for June

Restaurants in Lafayette and across the state are beginning to announce hiring events for the summer.

In Lafayette, three restaurants have announced hiring events which will take place in June.

Carabbas

Carrabba's Italian Grill will host a two day in-person hiring event for all hourly positions.

On-site and virtual interviews at local Carrabba's Italian Grill restaurants will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

To schedule an interview, interested applicants can click here.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse announced that it will host it's first ever hiring event on June 7.

The restaurant says it is looking to fill more than 20 full and part-time positions at its Lafayette location.

In-person interviews can be scheduled online.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill will host a two day in-person and virtual hiring event for all hourly positions.

On-site and virtual interviews at local Bonefish Grill restaurants will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

To schedule an interview, interested applicants can click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel