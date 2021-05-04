Lafayette Hospitality Job Fair scheduled for May 18

In response to growing industry needs, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, and the Cajundome will host the Lafayette Hospitality Job Fair on Tuesday, May 18. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd.

“It is encouraging that the hospitality sector is beginning to rebound after being the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “We are pleased to partner with LEDA and the Cajundome to be a part of the solution to finding workers for this important piece of our economy.”

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a variety of local businesses that are currently hiring for openings in food service, production staff, maintenance, management, housekeeping, guest services, and more.

“After this past year, we feel like we can finally see some light at the end of tunnel,” said Casey White, CAJUNDOME Marketing Director. “We look forward to this new event partnership and are excited to recruit employees alongside our fellow industry colleagues as the demand for events and tourism rebounds in Acadiana.”

The event will align with social distancing guidelines including larger booths and larger aisles. Personal protective equipment will be made available to recruiters and job seekers.

Pre-registration is not required for the event. A current list of participating employers is available at www.lafayette.org/jobfairs [lafayette.org] .

